Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 55.24 croreNet loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 55.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 252.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.2476.11 -27 252.39273.52 -8 OPM %7.6834.53 -21.7530.03 - PBDT-26.674.46 PL -56.02-22.82 -145 PBT-31.02-0.31 -9906 -73.95-42.08 -76 NP-32.061.34 PL -63.13-32.78 -93
