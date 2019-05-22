Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 707.41% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 118.89 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 707.41% to Rs 55.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 118.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 74.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 432.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 385.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales118.89108.18 10 432.21385.19 12 OPM %38.9434.43 -34.3531.68 - PBDT39.2321.56 82 85.0746.40 83 PBT27.727.49 270 38.31-9.58 LP NP55.556.88 707 74.45-11.35 LP
