Asian Hotels (West) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 95.54 croreNet loss of Asian Hotels (West) reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 55.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 95.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.67% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 431.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.54118.89 -20 431.18432.21 0 OPM %35.4938.94 -35.4234.35 - PBDT12.3939.23 -68 61.2485.07 -28 PBT-0.7027.72 PL 9.2238.31 -76 NP-5.4755.55 PL 0.9974.45 -99
