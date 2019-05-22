Asian Hotels (West) standalone net profit rises 69.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 42.40 crore

Net profit of (West) rose 69.80% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 42.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 534.76% to Rs 26.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 148.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

