Asian Oilfield Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 38.05 croreNet loss of Asian Oilfield Services reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 38.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 32.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales38.0532.85 16 OPM %15.6621.89 -PBDT6.966.97 0 PBT2.042.67 -24 NP-1.002.67 PL
