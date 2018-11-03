Asian Oilfield Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.51 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8885.71% to Rs 31.45 croreNet profit of Asian Oilfield Services reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8885.71% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales31.450.35 8886 OPM %10.59-1605.71 -PBDT2.93-4.81 LP PBT0.62-6.71 LP NP2.51-6.71 LP
