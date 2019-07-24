Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2019 quarter
Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 5130.63 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 17.70% to Rs 655.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 556.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 5130.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4390.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales5130.634390.27 17 OPM %22.5421.18 -PBDT1215.25981.93 24 PBT1022.62846.12 21 NP655.44556.85 18

