Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 38.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.80% to Rs 808.26 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 38.54% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.80% to Rs 808.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1151.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales808.261151.41 -30 OPM %3.623.08 -PBDT21.4334.14 -37 PBT18.2430.63 -40 NP13.3021.64 -39

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:40 IST

