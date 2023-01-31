Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 38.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.80% to Rs 808.26 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 38.54% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.80% to Rs 808.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1151.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.808.261151.413.623.0821.4334.1418.2430.6313.3021.64

