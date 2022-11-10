Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 1326.63 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company rose 2.91% to Rs 30.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 1326.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1152.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1326.631152.79 15 OPM %3.183.03 -PBDT41.4540.25 3 PBT38.2936.76 4 NP30.4429.58 3
