Looks Health Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 10.55 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.5510.63 -1 OPM %-2.75-4.99 -PBDT0.98-0.33 LP PBT0.94-0.37 LP NP0.92-0.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:28 IST

