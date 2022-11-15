Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 10.55 croreNet profit of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.5510.63 -1 OPM %-2.75-4.99 -PBDT0.98-0.33 LP PBT0.94-0.37 LP NP0.92-0.33 LP
