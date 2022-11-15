Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 10.55 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.5510.63-2.75-4.990.98-0.330.94-0.370.92-0.33

