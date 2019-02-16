JUST IN
Business Standard

Asian Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2413.95% to Rs 32.43 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2413.95% to Rs 32.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.431.29 2414 OPM %1.76-9.30 -PBDT0.460.03 1433 PBT0.440.04 1000 NP0.320.02 1500

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

