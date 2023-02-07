Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 79.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.54% to Rs 65.05 croreNet profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 79.35% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.54% to Rs 65.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.0576.12 -15 OPM %6.5611.43 -PBDT4.358.37 -48 PBT3.237.36 -56 NP1.858.96 -79
