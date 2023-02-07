Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 79.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.54% to Rs 65.05 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 79.35% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.54% to Rs 65.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.65.0576.126.5611.434.358.373.237.361.858.96

