Aspinwall & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.54% to Rs 67.65 croreNet profit of Aspinwall & Company reported to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 67.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.32% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 272.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.6570.87 -5 272.42280.94 -3 OPM %5.375.38 -3.559.46 - PBDT7.013.13 124 11.6926.34 -56 PBT6.332.46 157 9.1723.85 -62 NP6.06-0.97 LP 8.0113.20 -39
