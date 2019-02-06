JUST IN
Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit rises 44.10% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 82.05 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 44.10% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 82.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales82.0582.69 -1 OPM %9.4510.73 -PBDT11.439.35 22 PBT10.818.72 24 NP8.305.76 44

