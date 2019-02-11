JUST IN
Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 115.11 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 14.87% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 96.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales115.1196.73 19 OPM %13.7418.55 -PBDT15.7117.59 -11 PBT12.4914.66 -15 NP8.139.55 -15

