Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 36.74% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Associated Ceramics approves change in directorate
EIH Associated Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Patients with healthcare-associated infections may suffer emotional pain
Associated Journals in HC to stay proceedings in eviction suit against tenant
-
Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 115.11 croreNet profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 14.87% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 96.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales115.1196.73 19 OPM %13.7418.55 -PBDT15.7117.59 -11 PBT12.4914.66 -15 NP8.139.55 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU