IRCON International drops after weak Q4 result
Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 23.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 49.27% to Rs 116.13 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 23.28% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.27% to Rs 116.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.13% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 398.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 324.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales116.1377.80 49 398.54324.12 23 OPM %9.1714.00 -14.4615.89 - PBDT12.7210.27 24 59.6050.74 17 PBT9.527.44 28 47.3139.42 20 NP5.724.64 23 30.2625.19 20

Wed, May 29 2019

