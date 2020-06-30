JUST IN
Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 87.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 132.20 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 87.76% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 132.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.05% to Rs 49.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 522.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales132.20116.13 14 522.58398.54 31 OPM %12.509.17 -14.6614.46 - PBDT17.5312.72 38 77.8259.60 31 PBT14.009.52 47 63.7247.31 35 NP10.745.72 88 49.3430.26 63

