Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 87.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 87.76% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 132.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.05% to Rs 49.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 522.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

