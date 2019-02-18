JUST IN
Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 55.31% to Rs 7.89 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 55.31% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.895.08 55 OPM %6.4614.96 -PBDT0.360.35 3 PBT-0.030.06 PL NP0.120.17 -29

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019.

