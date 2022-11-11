JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 56.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 2816.30 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 56.78% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 106.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 2816.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2504.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2816.302504.34 12 OPM %11.3213.69 -PBDT260.01291.55 -11 PBT70.64135.20 -48 NP46.21106.91 -57

