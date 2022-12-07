Aster DM Healthcare signs contract with Faruk Medical City in Iraq

Aster DM Healthcare signed a Contract with Faruk Medical City, Iraq's leading healthcare service provider, to collaborate on capability development and academic and professional training programs for clinical staff and healthcare professionals in Iraq.

Faruk Medical City is a part of Faruk Investment Group - one of the largest investment groups in Iraq.

Through this partnership, doctors from Aster DM Healthcare will visit Faruk Medical City's state-of-the-art facilities to consult and provide surgical services which are not locally available and for which patients have to travel overseas.

