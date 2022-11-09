Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 507.10% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 59.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2022 quarter
Astra Microwave's JV to undertake business of electro optic systems in India
Whirlpool of India Q4 PAT falls 35% YoY to Rs 84 cr
Bharat Dynamics climbs on inking various MoUs during Defexpo - 2022
-
Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 174.69 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 507.10% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 174.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 179.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.69179.86 -3 OPM %22.236.49 -PBDT33.928.93 280 PBT28.073.86 627 NP20.523.38 507
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU