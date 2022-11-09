Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 507.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 174.69 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 507.10% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 174.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 179.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.174.69179.8622.236.4933.928.9328.073.8620.523.38

