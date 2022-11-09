JUST IN
Hindalco tumbles after Novelis Q2 PAT drops 23% YoY
Business Standard

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 507.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 174.69 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 507.10% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 174.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 179.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.69179.86 -3 OPM %22.236.49 -PBDT33.928.93 280 PBT28.073.86 627 NP20.523.38 507

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:02 IST

