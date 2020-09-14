Astra Microwave Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 212.89% to Rs 99.03 croreNet Loss of Astra Microwave Products reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 212.89% to Rs 99.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales99.0331.65 213 OPM %3.60-15.64 -PBDT3.54-6.04 LP PBT-2.23-12.23 82 NP-1.56-8.85 82
