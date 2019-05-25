Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 204.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.25% to Rs 190.30 crore

Net profit of rose 204.97% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.11% to Rs 54.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.55% to Rs 728.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 571.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

