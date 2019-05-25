JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit rises 341.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 204.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.25% to Rs 190.30 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 204.97% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.11% to Rs 54.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.55% to Rs 728.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 571.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales190.30150.73 26 728.29571.00 28 OPM %3.3510.13 -9.798.11 - PBDT12.3817.61 -30 87.5858.54 50 PBT8.4714.06 -40 72.6643.80 66 NP9.823.22 205 54.4425.91 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements