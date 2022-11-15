Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 100.13 croreNet loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 100.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.13115.61 -13 OPM %-13.266.94 -PBDT-15.666.03 PL PBT-17.294.28 PL NP-12.072.67 PL
