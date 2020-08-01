Asya Infosoft reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 143.59% to Rs 15.20 croreNet loss of Asya Infosoft reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 143.59% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.77% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 148.34% to Rs 34.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.206.24 144 34.3213.82 148 OPM %-0.396.73 -0.061.66 - PBDT-0.080.10 PL 0.030.39 -92 PBT-0.080.09 PL 0.010.38 -97 NP-0.060.09 PL 0.010.31 -97
