Asya Infosoft standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 398.46% to Rs 3.24 croreNet profit of Asya Infosoft declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 398.46% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.240.65 398 OPM %-3.40-7.69 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.050.07 -29 NP0.040.05 -20
