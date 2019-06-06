Asya Infosoft standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.07% to Rs 6.24 croreNet profit of Asya Infosoft rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.07% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.22% to Rs 13.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.247.71 -19 13.829.20 50 OPM %6.732.20 -1.66-0.22 - PBDT0.100.02 400 0.390.22 77 PBT0.090.01 800 0.380.18 111 NP0.090.01 800 0.310.14 121
