Asya Infosoft standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 19.07% to Rs 6.24 crore

Net profit of Infosoft rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.07% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.22% to Rs 13.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

6.247.7113.829.206.732.201.66-0.220.100.020.390.220.090.010.380.180.090.010.310.14

