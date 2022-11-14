JUST IN
Business Standard

Atishay standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.35% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.104.58 11 OPM %5.106.55 -PBDT0.630.60 5 PBT0.270.23 17 NP0.200.23 -13

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

