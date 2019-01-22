Atishay standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 5.54 croreNet profit of Atishay rose 21.57% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.545.64 -2 OPM %32.8529.61 -PBDT2.071.68 23 PBT1.711.32 30 NP1.241.02 22
