JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Atishay standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 21.57% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.545.64 -2 OPM %32.8529.61 -PBDT2.071.68 23 PBT1.711.32 30 NP1.241.02 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements