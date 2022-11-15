JUST IN
Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:48 IST

