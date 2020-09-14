Atlanta reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 8.25 croreNet Loss of Atlanta reported to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.259.11 -9 OPM %-5.4530.63 -PBDT-14.10-16.27 13 PBT-24.23-25.55 5 NP-25.62-25.59 0
