Atlanta reports consolidated net loss of Rs 726.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 413.67% to Rs 56.35 crore

Net Loss of Atlanta reported to Rs 726.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 413.67% to Rs 56.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 798.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 92.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 99.59% to Rs 96.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

