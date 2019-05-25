Atlas Jewellery India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.03% to Rs 1.14 croreNet loss of Atlas Jewellery India reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.03% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.47% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.140.87 31 3.315.56 -40 OPM %-162.28159.77 -188.82-66.01 - PBDT-1.882.69 PL 6.25-2.37 LP PBT-2.012.50 PL 5.71-3.18 LP NP-2.012.17 PL 5.43-3.99 LP
