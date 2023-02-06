Atul Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 131.13 croreNet profit of Atul Auto reported to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 131.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 99.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales131.1399.84 31 OPM %10.36-5.87 -PBDT8.92-8.37 LP PBT4.39-11.56 LP NP3.85-8.81 LP
