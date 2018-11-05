Atul Auto standalone net profit declines 12.18% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 175.17 croreNet profit of Atul Auto declined 12.18% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 175.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 158.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales175.17158.91 10 OPM %13.0816.95 -PBDT24.6827.39 -10 PBT23.3026.08 -11 NP14.9216.99 -12
