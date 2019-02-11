JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Atul Auto standalone net profit rises 66.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.51% to Rs 184.86 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 66.08% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.51% to Rs 184.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 127.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales184.86127.92 45 OPM %13.4312.19 -PBDT26.4915.89 67 PBT25.1014.55 73 NP16.119.70 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements