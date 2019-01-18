Atul standalone net profit rises 77.13% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.85% to Rs 1019.49 croreNet profit of Atul rose 77.13% to Rs 116.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.85% to Rs 1019.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 803.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1019.49803.68 27 OPM %20.7415.69 -PBDT205.97124.72 65 PBT178.3398.81 80 NP116.8965.99 77
