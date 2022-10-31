Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.56% to Rs 154.69 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 20.99% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 154.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.154.69122.2322.2221.9232.1825.0028.5221.5723.6919.58

