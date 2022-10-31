JUST IN
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.56% to Rs 154.69 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 20.99% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 154.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales154.69122.23 27 OPM %22.2221.92 -PBDT32.1825.00 29 PBT28.5221.57 32 NP23.6919.58 21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

