Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 57.78% to Rs 114.45 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 47.06% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.78% to Rs 114.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.98% to Rs 36.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.87% to Rs 331.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 267.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales114.4572.54 58 331.89267.94 24 OPM %8.7816.17 -13.3812.56 - PBDT7.889.34 -16 58.7128.96 103 PBT5.256.23 -16 48.9617.29 183 NP1.352.55 -47 36.9312.27 201
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
