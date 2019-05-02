Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 57.78% to Rs 114.45 crore

Net profit of declined 47.06% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.78% to Rs 114.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.98% to Rs 36.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.87% to Rs 331.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 267.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

114.4572.54331.89267.948.7816.1713.3812.567.889.3458.7128.965.256.2348.9617.291.352.5536.9312.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)