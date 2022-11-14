Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 12.56 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories declined 70.42% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.5610.32 22 OPM %8.1210.85 -PBDT0.541.26 -57 PBT0.291.00 -71 NP0.210.71 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU