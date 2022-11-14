Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories declined 70.42% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.5610.328.1210.850.541.260.291.000.210.71

