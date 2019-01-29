Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 12.28 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories rose 2.99% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.2812.27 0 OPM %18.1615.57 -PBDT2.121.62 31 PBT1.841.34 37 NP1.381.34 3
