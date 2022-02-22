Aurobindo Pharma Ltd continues to fall

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.35, down 3.4% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.68% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 6.28% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.35, down 3.4% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 1.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13029.9, down 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 622.8, down 2.67% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd tumbled 27.68% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 6.28% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

