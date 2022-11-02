Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 558.7, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% jump in NIFTY and a 1.98% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 558.7, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18073.05. The Sensex is at 60875.1, down 0.4%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 4.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13492.05, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 560.25, up 1.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

