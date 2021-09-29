Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.43%, Gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 735.4, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.67% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% gain in NIFTY and a 23.16% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 735.4, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 2.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14171.6, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 735.9, up 1.34% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 7.67% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% gain in NIFTY and a 23.16% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 16.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)