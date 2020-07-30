Aurobindo Pharma Ltd stays supported

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 821.3, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% jump in NIFTY and a 34.14% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10441.15, up 2.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

