Auroma Coke reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Auroma Coke remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.974.68 28 OPM %7.719.40 -PBDT0.210.12 75 PBT0.100.02 400 NP0.060.06 0

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:08 IST

