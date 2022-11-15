JUST IN
Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 178.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.68% to Rs 28.93 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 178.72% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.68% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.9321.97 32 OPM %2.731.82 -PBDT1.590.44 261 PBT1.350.20 575 NP1.310.47 179

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:13 IST

