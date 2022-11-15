Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 178.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.68% to Rs 28.93 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 178.72% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.68% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.9321.972.731.821.590.441.350.201.310.47

