JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Modern Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 78.77% to Rs 18.52 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 63.27% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 78.77% to Rs 18.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18.5287.22 -79 OPM %18.9510.73 -PBDT3.2412.63 -74 PBT3.2412.63 -74 NP3.248.82 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements