JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 75.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 81.11% to Rs 310.77 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 75.01% to Rs 256.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.11% to Rs 310.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales310.77171.59 81 OPM %98.9598.15 -PBDT299.86162.38 85 PBT299.67162.37 85 NP256.83146.75 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU