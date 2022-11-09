Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 75.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 81.11% to Rs 310.77 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 75.01% to Rs 256.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.11% to Rs 310.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.310.77171.5998.9598.15299.86162.38299.67162.37256.83146.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)