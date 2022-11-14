Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 9.45 croreNet profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.459.25 2 OPM %2.652.59 -PBDT0.240.28 -14 PBT0.110.14 -21 NP0.110.12 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU